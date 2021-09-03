Photo from Hayden Kho's Instagram account

Celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho marked their fourth wedding anniversary with endearing messages, calling each other ‘forever kakampi.’

The couple took to Instagram to greet each other with Belo thanking her husband for bringing her closer to God.

“Although we’ve been married only 4 years, we have 16 years of being together. Thank you for being my “forever kakampi', for building us a beautiful new home, and thank you for bringing me closer to our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ,” she said.

“You have truly saved my life for eternity. 4 years down, forever to go,” Belo added.

Meanwhile, Kho said he is proud of his decision to choose Belo to be his partner in adventures, parenting, and eating.

“When you choose your life partner, you’re choosing a lot of things. You choose both your safe place and your exciting adventure. You choose your parenting partner and someone who will deeply influence your children. You choose your eating companion, your travel companion, your leisure buddy, your retirement friend, your advisor, therapist, accountability partner, ‘kakampi.’ You choose someone whose days you’ll hear about everyday for the rest of your life,” Kho said.

“I am glad I chose you and you chose me.”

The couple first tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in June 2017 before marrying in an elaborate event, attended by the biggest personalities in the Philippines, in Paris months after.

Belo and Kho have one child, Scarlet Snow, who was born through surrogacy.