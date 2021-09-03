'Becoming Filipino' vlogger tests positive for COVID-19

Kyle Jennerman poses for a photo while in an isolation facility in Davao Oriental. Photo from Facebook: @becomingfilipino

MANILA -- Kyle "Kulas" Jennermann, more popularly known as the vlogger behind the Becoming Filipino channel on YouTube, announced on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Canadian YouTube personality said he is currently at an isolation facility in Davao Oriental, adding that he will likely stay there for "at least 12 more days."

"I want this to be public right away because we should not be secretive about this virus. It is something that spreads from person to person, and it is important that everyone knows I have COVID. Especially those who were in close contact with me," he said.

Jennermann also expressed relief that he got tested even after recovering from symptoms such as colds, fatigue, and body pains.

"The next morning, I actually started feeling much better. Regardless, I decided to be safe and go get tested for COVID," he said.

"I am so happy I did get tested," he went on. "Because even though I am more stable now and just dealing with minor symptoms... I can’t imagine if I just went on living my life without knowing I have COVID, and infected a lot more people."

"We should not be ashamed to have COVID or be sick, but be thankful we have the ability to know and inform others. Get tested."

Jennermann also took the opportunity to encourage the public to get inoculated against COVID-19, saying that getting his first vaccine dose likely helped him "avoid an even worse experience."

"I am so thankful to have my first dose weeks ago... Go get vaccinated," he said.

In 2019, Jennermann was tapped by the Tourism Promotions Board to promote the Philippines.

The Canadian vlogger has explored most of the Philippines, having visited over 70 provinces since setting foot in the country in 2013.

His YouTube page boasts of around 949,000 subscribers and more than 224 million combined views.

