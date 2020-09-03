Home > Life Mega Magazine gets visual revamp amid pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 03 2020 01:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Facebook.com/megamagazine MANILA -- Mega Magazine announced on Thursday that it is introducing a visual revamp as it adapts during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The local magazine, which is celebrating its 28th year, said the changes aim to "better tell the stories that need and deserved to be told." "Featuring shifts in the creative direction of the layout and the images, the most significant change comes in the redesign of the logo -- something that hasn't been done following its optic transition since the inception of Mega in 1992 under the guiding light of our founding editor, Sari V. Yap," Mega Magazine said in a statement posted on its Instagram page. Suki Salvador, vice president for content and creatives at One Mega Group, noted that the role of magazines has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are no longer a product that curates products for people to buy. Instead, we provide ideas on how to make their lives better," he said. In its 28-year history, Mega Magazine has featured both local fashion icons and celebrities, and even international names, as cover stars. Read the magazine's full statement below: View this post on Instagram The world has changed and so have we. Change is not a new thing at MEGA. In fact, every year, we welcome the turning of the tide with timely redesigns and recalibrations to reflect the nature of the times, rising to the occasion as we have been reared to do so by pioneers before us. “The role of the magazines because of the pandemic has really changed. We are no longer a product that curates products for people to buy. Instead, we provide ideas on how to make their lives better,” says @SukiSalvador, VP for Content and Creatives at One Mega Group. #MEGAHasChanged #TheNewPhase A post shared by MEGA (@mega_magazine) on Sep 2, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT View this post on Instagram To usher in this new chapter in our 28-year history, we are introducing a visual revamp to better tell the stories that need and deserved to be told. Featuring shifts in the creative direction of the layout and the images, the most significant change comes in the redesign of the logo—something that hasn’t been done following its optic transition since the inception of MEGA in 1992 under the guiding light of our founding editor, Sari V. Yap. #MEGAHasChanged #TheNewPhase A post shared by MEGA (@mega_magazine) on Sep 2, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT View this post on Instagram Whatever the circumstance, we at MEGA endure to cater to you as we navigate the transformations of the times—this isn’t just our story, it is yours, too. Change is constant; change is necessary; change is good. And that said, we hope you enjoy it just as much as we poured ourselves working hard to bring this comeback issue to life. So, yes, MEGA has changed, and we like it that way—and we hope you will, too. #MEGAHasChanged #TheNewPhase A post shared by MEGA (@mega_magazine) on Sep 2, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Mega Magazine, fashion, magazines Read More: Mega Magazine fashion magazines /sports/09/05/20/uaap-ust-accepts-aldin-ayos-resignation-as-growling-tigers-coach/sports/09/05/20/nba-heat-on-verge-of-sweep-as-giannis-bucks-collapse-late-in-game-3/business/09/05/20/business-mentor-will-we-still-be-singing-merry-christmas/business/09/05/20/as-cheap-as-a-haircut-paperless-insurance-to-help-consumers-amid-pandemic/entertainment/09/05/20/fil-am-group-sounds-of-manila-turns-martin-nievera-ballad-into-a-duet