Mega Magazine gets visual revamp amid pandemic

Facebook.com/megamagazine

MANILA -- Mega Magazine announced on Thursday that it is introducing a visual revamp as it adapts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The local magazine, which is celebrating its 28th year, said the changes aim to "better tell the stories that need and deserved to be told."

"Featuring shifts in the creative direction of the layout and the images, the most significant change comes in the redesign of the logo -- something that hasn't been done following its optic transition since the inception of Mega in 1992 under the guiding light of our founding editor, Sari V. Yap," Mega Magazine said in a statement posted on its Instagram page.

Suki Salvador, vice president for content and creatives at One Mega Group, noted that the role of magazines has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are no longer a product that curates products for people to buy. Instead, we provide ideas on how to make their lives better," he said.

In its 28-year history, Mega Magazine has featured both local fashion icons and celebrities, and even international names, as cover stars.

Read the magazine's full statement below: