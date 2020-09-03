'Locally Sourced' fair in QC returns to offer fresh produce, seafood, plants

Handout

MANILA -- The "Locally Sourced" fair is back for two more weekends this September.

From September 4 to 6 and September 11 to 13, visitors can buy fresh produce, seafood, and plant and gardening essentials at the upper ground level atrium of Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City.

In a statement, Robinsons Malls said healthy products such as fresh milk, pure honey, turmeric powder, and juice will also be available.

Customers can also find specialties from restaurants like Mamou, Monga, Mango Tree, Genki Sushi, Kureji, and Scout's Honor.

First held in August, "Locally Sourced" is a result of Robinsons Malls' partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Resto PH.