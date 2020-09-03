Korina explains why Mar unable to go near her, their kids

MANILA — Korina Sanchez explained on Wednesday why her husband, Mar Roxas, has been unable to spend time with her and their children, saying the former senator is in self-quarantine after a visit to the hospital.

Sanchez early this week posted photos of her spending time with their children, Pepe and Pilar, prompting questions as to the whereabouts of Roxas.

“For those wondering where Pappi is... Siya naman ngayon ang naka quarantine from me and the kids,” the former news anchor explained, sharing a photo of Roxas behind a glass door, with their children on the other side.

“He had to care for his mom in the hospital for a while. So now pabisi-bisita sya but can’t get in direct contact with any of us. It’s hard. This pandemic life with babies. At least one of us is always with the kids.”

Sanchez assured her followers that Roxas’ mother, Judy Araneta-Roxas, is “fine.”

“But it’ll take a bit before they swab and then tsaka palang pwedeng lumapit sa amin. The kids are longing to hug their Pappi. Best be safe than sorry, right?” she wrote.

In a subsequent post, Sanchez waxed sentimental as she shared how she values time.

She captioned a photo of her with Pepe and Pilar: “Time. If I am asked what I'd want as a gift on every occasion, it would be that. Time. Priceless. Irreplaceable. Finite. Passes by and never to again return.”

“It is always a good idea to think about what we do with our time. And every moment that’s good, is time to cherish because it won’t ever come back again.”

“Some have asked me: ‘Why do you do all this like there’s no tomorrow?’ Well, there actually might not be, who knows? I try to plan my time so it is well spent. For work, for creating, for helping, for playing, for fun, for health, for my children, for learning, for travel, for friendships, for prayer, for rest... Just my idea of a life well-lived,” she said.