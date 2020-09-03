Home  >  Life

Angel Locsin, other celebrities join Facebook avatar craze

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2020 01:50 PM | Updated as of Sep 03 2020 01:59 PM

MANILA -- Even local celebrities could not help but try Facebook's new avatar feature, which lets users create cartoon-like versions of themselves.

Angel Locsin, Jennylyn Mercado, Ben&Ben, and Ruru Madrid were among those who joined the craze, sharing their creations on their official Facebook pages.

Here's a look:

Angel LocsinFacebook.com/AngelLocsin

Jennylyn MercadoFacebook.com/JennylynMercadoOfficial

Ben&BenFacebook.com/BenAndBenMusic

Ruru MadridRuruMadridOfficialPage

Facebook news feeds in the Philippines have been flooded with avatars this week as users try the social media app's new feature.

An avatar's face shape, hairstyle, and accessories, among others, can be customized to match the Facebook user's look. 

