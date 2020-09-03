Angel Locsin, other celebrities join Facebook avatar craze

MANILA -- Even local celebrities could not help but try Facebook's new avatar feature, which lets users create cartoon-like versions of themselves.

Angel Locsin, Jennylyn Mercado, Ben&Ben, and Ruru Madrid were among those who joined the craze, sharing their creations on their official Facebook pages.

Here's a look:

Angel Locsin Facebook.com/AngelLocsin Jennylyn Mercado Facebook.com/JennylynMercadoOfficial Ben&Ben Facebook.com/BenAndBenMusic Ruru Madrid RuruMadridOfficialPage

Facebook news feeds in the Philippines have been flooded with avatars this week as users try the social media app's new feature.

An avatar's face shape, hairstyle, and accessories, among others, can be customized to match the Facebook user's look.