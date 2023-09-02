MANILA – Kapamilya actress and host Anne Curtis remains one of the most stylish personalities in the country.

She is even recognized across Asia as she became the cover of lifestyle magazine Tatler Philippines for its Asia’s Most Stylish 2023 issue.

Curtis, a mainstay host of the noontime show “It’s Showtime!”, showed glamor in the cover page of the magazine, donning luxury brands in two different shoots.

The actress exudes elegance in her outfits from Schiaparelli, Alaïa, and Christian Dior in Tatler’s two cover pages.

“Eye see you. Had such a blast bringing out new and old pieces from my closet for this shoot. Thank you so much @tatlerphilippines,” Curtis wrote on her Instagram page.

The Asia’s Most Stylish 2023 issue showcased the region’s best-dressed superstars from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan.

“The Filipino-Australian multi-hyphenate has appeared in film and on TV, has gained the recognition of international brands and is this generation’s biggest and brightest star,” Tatler Philippines said in the caption.

“This month is also about the much-awaited Asia’s Most Stylish list, celebrating the people defining fashion and defying trends.”

Meanwhile, Curtis earlier shared the reason for her absence from the noontime program for two weeks.

"I’m working on something special with Direk Erik Matti, so that’s why I haven't been on 'Showtime.' I know people have been asking nasaan ka, but I have been preparing and training for a special project with Erik Matti," she said.

According to Curtis, she recently stayed in a military camp for two days and got a glimpse of the intense military training Filipino soldiers go through.

