MANILA -- Sarah Brightman, known for playing the original Christine on Broadway's "Phantom of the Opera," is set to perform in Manila later this year.

The English soprano will have a Christmas concert at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 7, as announced by promoter Wilbros Live on Friday.

Tickets will be on sale at TicketNet starting September 10.

The upcoming show is part of Brightman's "A Christmas Symphony" concert tour, which will also have stops in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Brightman is considered one of the best-selling sopranos in the world, with more than 35 million album and DVD sales to her name.

One of her biggest hits is "Time to Say Goodbye," her duet with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

