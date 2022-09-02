CCP to close main building for renovation starting 2023

Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is bringing the curtain down on its main building.

The theaters and indoor venues of the Tanghalang Pambansa, also known as the CCP Main Building, will be closed for renovation from January 2023 to December 2024.

The move is part of a three-year rehabilitation plan which has already started at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (CCP Little Theater), Silangan Hall, and the former Design Center Building, where the offices will transfer in the coming months.

Executive offices and conference rooms, meanwhile, will be moved to the Ramon Magsaysay Center in Malate, Manila.



"We will not keep any stone left unturned. The CCP rehabilitation plan emanates from the building audit done from 2018 to 2019. We initially planned to start reconditioning the Main Building right after the 50th anniversary, but the pandemic happened and we had to make do with what we can, with the budget we have," concurrent CCP president Margie Moran-Floirendo said in a statement.

An exhibit will be held at the Bulwagang Juan Luna (CCP Main Gallery) before the venue closes down for the renovation. Available from September 4 to December 4, "Imelda Cajipe-Endaya: Pagtutol at Pag-asa" will feature over 200 artworks and archival materials on the artist's practice in printmaking, painting, collage, and installation.





The CCP said it will continue its programs and projects during the renovation, with performances and other events to be held inside and outside its complex.

Among these are the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez, a 320-seater black box theater which will be inaugurated on September 8; and outdoor venues such as the Liwasang Ullalim.

The CCP also intends to hold traveling exhibitions, starting with a print exhibit at Arthaland Century Pacific Tower in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on October 13.

Related video: