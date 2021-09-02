Repertory Philippines to stream Christmas show online

Handout

MANILA -- Repertory Philippines is set to stream its Christmas show online as most people continue to stay at home amid the pandemic.

"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off" will be screened from November 12 to December 12 on Broadway on Demand, and is the first Filipino production to be included in the platform.

Directed by Joy Virata, the upcoming show combines the tradition of baking Christmas cookies with reality competitions.

Cast members include Becca Coates, Tim Pavino, Jep Go, Jillian Itaas, Luigi Quesada, Rachel Coates, Justine Narciso, Steven Hotchkiss, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Jamie Wilson, Arnel Carrion, and Hans Eckstein.

Ticket prices are P700 (regular) and P1,000 (family/household), with each pass giving 24-hour access to the musical on the Broadway on Demand app on App Store, Google Play, Apple TV, and Roku.

"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off" is the first offering of the Rep Theater for Young Audiences in over a year.

It is also the first musical that is purposely filmed for an international online streaming service.

