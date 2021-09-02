MANILA – The Miss World Philippines (MWP) Organization has named the top 10 candidates with best national costumes.

According to the MWP Organization, the finalists were chosen during the Gala Charity Night held last July 22 at Okada, Manila.

“The winner of the Best in National Costume fast-track event will be an automatic semifinalist on the coronation night of the Miss World Philippines 2021,” the MWP announcement added.

Among those who made it to the list are Emmanuelle Vera, Natasha Jung, Asha Gutierrez, Shannen Manzano, Andrea Sulangi, Ann Palmares, Julie Tarrayo and Tracy Perez.

ABS-CBN News’ Star Patroller Ganiel Krishnan was also part of the top 10, as well as Dindi Pajares, who already represented the Philippines at the recent Miss Supranational international pageant in Poland.

Miss World Philippines 2021 has been postponed "until further notice" as Metro Manila was placed under stricter quarantine measures last August.

Forty-four ladies are vying for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in international pageants such as Miss World and Reina Hispanoamericana.