LOOK: Catriona Gray rocks short hairstyle

MANILA -- Catriona Gray took a break from her long locks as she graced the cover of a local fashion magazine.

The former Miss Universe rocked a short hairstyle and wore Louis Vuitton in her cover shoot for Mega Magazine, which released photos and a video on Wednesday.

Gray was last seen in public during the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 pageant, which she co-hosted with fellow beauty queen Nicole Cordoves.

Early this month, her management stopped accepting new applicants for her online course on Nas Academy, amid the controversy involving the learning platform and traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od.

Gray is the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe, after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), and Pia Wurtzbach (2015).

