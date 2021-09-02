MANILA -- After posing in formal wear, beauty queen Alaiza Malinao opted to show some skin in her latest maternity shoot.

The former Miss Universe Philippines finalist donned a Boom Sason bikini as she flaunted her baby bump in front of the camera, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

"Oh baby, all I want for this month is you," she said in the caption.

In the comments section, friends and fans expressed awe at Malinao's glow and beauty as she prepares to welcome her first child.

"Napakagandang buntis," declared Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong.

"Gwapa! Congratulations!" model and former beauty queen Maggie Wilson said.

"Ganda!" said "Asia's Next Top Model" winner and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate Maureen Wroblewitz.

"You're glowing," noted Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Saeed.

Malinao competed in Miss Universe Philippines last year, representing Davao City.

She finished in the Top 16 of the national pageant, which was won by Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo.

