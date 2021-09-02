MANILA – Alex Gonzaga tapped Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar for her small groundbreaking ceremony just before the construction of her new house with husband Mikee Morada begins.

In Gonzaga’s August 28 vlog, Villar gamely obliged to her request to dig up a small hole so they could bury some coins as traditionally done during groundbreaking ceremonies.

Villar’s job, however, did not end there as Gonzaga also asked him to operate the excavator to dig a bigger hole.

At one point in the vlog, Gonzaga showed Villar how her house would look like.

In the last part of the 12-minute video, Gonzaga said their house is all set for construction but it has yet to begin because Metro Manila and nearby areas were placed under stricter community quarantine restrictions due to the alarming number of COVID-19 cases.

In the meantime, Gonzaga and Morada are currently living with the actress’ parents in Taytay, Rizal.

Watch her full vlog below.