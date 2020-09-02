WATCH: Macoy Dubs as Aunt Julie makes 'Showtime' debut

MANILA -- Macoy Dubs took on his popular "Aunt Julie" persona on Wednesday as he made his debut on the ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime."

The content creator, whose real name is Mark Averilla, joined the show's "Mas Testing" segment.

He was joined by singer Nyoy Volante, who took on the character of Auntie Patika, and comedian Eric Nicolas.

"Guys, I want you to meet my favorite auntie. She's a very classy auntie," said "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda as he introduced Aunt Julie to the viewers.

Vice Ganda went on to note that their show became a top trending topic on Twitter because of Macoy Dubs' guest appearance.

"Yes, yes, inaanak," Macoy Dubs, replying as Aunt Julie, said when asked if it is his first time to appear on TV. "Because I always go to church, I don't have time to watch TV."

"Thank you," he added. "I will give you pearls later."

Macoy Dubs gained newfound fame for his portrayal of Aunt Julie, a character inspired by the way his mother catches up with her friends.

He started out as a creator of Tagalog-dubbed clips of movies such as "Mean Girls" and "The Devil Wears Prada."

Watch starting a thet 4:50 mark below for Aunt Julie's "Showtime" debut: