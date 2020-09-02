Remember kisses? Just like most kids, Nadine Lustre thought aroma beads can multiply

MANILA -- Before becoming one of the most popular celebrities in the Philippines, Nadine Lustre was just like any other kid who was fooled by the nature of kisses, the colorful aroma beads that were popular during the '90s.

The actress became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday after confirming that she used to sell kisses to her grade school classmates, telling them that these would multiply and "turn into actual Pokemon."

On Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet by a former grade school classmate, and even gamely defended her side.

"The ates in Divisoria who sold it to me told me they were Pokemon," Lustre said. "Found out in Grade 6 that they were candle wax."

"Good to know I'm not the only one who was scammed by this," she added in jest.



Screenshot from @nadine on Instagram Stories

Fans of Lustre were quick to take screenshots of the actress' Instagram Stories posts, causing many others to recall their fond memories of playing with aroma beads and making them "reproduce."

Kisses are small, translucent beads that are used as an air freshener for closets and bags.

Drawn by the beads' colors and scents, many '90s kids used to collect kisses and store these in their pencil cases.