DC characters Batman, Riddler now on Waze

MANILA -- Two popular DC characters can now steer you to your destination on Waze.

The traffic navigation app has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) and DC to include the voices of Batman (Kevin Conroy) and Riddler (Wally Wingert) in its lineup until October 31.

In a statement, Waze said the new characters are available globally in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Aside from voice options, users can also change their car icons into either the Batmobile or Riddler's racer, select character-based "moods" to outsmart traffic, and listen to themed playlists via the audio player feature using Spotify.

"By partnering with Waze on this innovative interactive program, we are giving fans the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their own reimagined Batmobile as the iconic DC superhero Batman who is known for having incredible gadgets and the coolest vehicles," said Robert Oberschelp, senior vice president for global brand product at WBCP.

"As fans gear up to celebrate this year's Batman Day, this will add some fun to their drive and take their imagination to new places," he added.

"We are so excited to be partnering with WBCP and DC to bring this experience to our users," added Erin Bellsey, head of brand programs at Waze.

"Given the year we've had, I think we all need some superhero support to guide our way."