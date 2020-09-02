Daymond John of 'Shark Tank' to talk about reinventing business in times of crisis in webinar

Daymond John

MANILA – Entrepreneur Daymond John from the Emmy-winning reality show “Shark Tank” is set to have an online event where he will talk about reinventing business in times of crisis.

Titled “Leaders Inspiring Leaders,” the webinar is promoter MMI Live’s first online event since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. It is set on September 30 at 4 p.m. via www.beacons.media.

During the webinar, John will answer questions and provide tips, insights and best business practices.

Tickets and more information about the event are available at the Beacons website or daymondjohn.com.

John is a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship and has become globally recognized for his commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs.

His marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers through innovative means and connects brands with the world’s top celebrities for endorsements to product extensions.

John is also the author of various successful books including his New York Times best-selling books, “The Power of Broke” (2016) and “Rise and Grind” (2018).

In March 2020, John released his sixth book “Powershift” that walks through his process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome through his own experience and vast network of industry leaders.

John is also the CEO and founder of the global lifestyle brand FUBU, and consulting for some of the top Fortune 500 Companies.