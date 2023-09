MANILA -- Joshua Garcia recently led a fashion show as the newest ambassador of the shoe brand Sperry.

The Kapamilya star was featured in Sperry's fashion presentation, which featured a new collection of loafers, sneakers, and boat shoes.

Check out his photos below:

Handout

Handout

Garcia stars in the hit series "Unbreak My Heart," which is a collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA-7.

With him in the show are fellow Kapamilya Jodi Sta. Maria and Kapuso talents Gabbi Garcia and Richard Yap.