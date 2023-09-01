MANILA -- Beauty queens recently joined showbiz stars and fashion icons at the anniversary gala of Vogue Philippines.

Among those spotted at the glamorous celebration were Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss World 2013 Megan Young, who also got together in last year's edition of the event.

Also present were Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi, and her successor, Michelle Dee, who will represent the country in Miss Universe later this year.

The pageant titleholders looked stunning in their black and white outfits by local designers such as Mark Bumgarner, Russel May Cordero, Puey Quinones, and Chris Nick.

Check out their photos below: