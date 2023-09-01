Jef Flores, Kayla Rivera excited with resurgence of PH theater

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Theater actors Jef Flores and Kayla Rivera on Friday shared their excitement about the resurgence of theater in the country after the pandemic.

The two are starring in 9 Works Theatrical's production of the musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!" which had just added shows this weekend at the RCBC Plaza in Makati.

Flores also starred in the 2016 production of the same musical before the release of the acclaimed movie adaptation on Netflix.

"When we did the 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' in 2016 -- mind you it was before the Netflix movie -- the audiences weren't as such. Sometimes you have to campaign hard to get people into the theater. But now they are coming in droves and they are super excited," he told ANC's "Headstart."

"So attendance has been incredible, reception has been incredible and I think people are really excited to connect again, especially in live theater where you can look into an audience's face and you can see the performers sweating in front of you and there's this palpable theatrical energy, especially because 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is about theater. It's about how something is very special about theater and I think that the audience really feels that this time around," he added.

For Rivera, she's just thrilled that there are many plays and musicals being staged now.

"Definitely just looking forward to what's to come. There are so many musicals, there's so many plays that are happening. So for me, I just look forward to whatever is to come. As of right now I don't have anything lined up after this. But fingers crossed for reruns. I mean I feel like this is not the end for 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Please for a rerun whether it's here in the Philippines or elsewhere," she said.

"Tick, Tick... Boom!" follows Jonathan Larson's struggles as an up and coming composer and the Philippines' adaptation of it will have its final show this Sunday.

Tickets to "Tick, Tick... Boom" last shows are available at Ticket2Me.