Francine Diaz (left) and Yassi Pressman. Instagram/@francinesdiaz, @yassipressman

MANILA -- Celebrities join Internet stars as nominees in TikTok Awards Philippines 2023, which aims to recognize content creators in the country.

Francine Diaz and Yassi Pressman are nominated for Celebrity Creator of the Year, along with fellow showbiz personalities Maris Racal, Yeng Constantino, Dennis Trillo, Jillian Ward, David Licauco, Andree Bonifacio, Barbie Forteza, and Rayver Cruz.

Online personalities Niana Guerrero and Sassa Gurl are among those vying for the Popular Creator of the Year award, while Ivana Alawi, Kiray Celis, and Sherilyn Tan are included in the list of nominees under the TikTok Shop Creator of the Year category.

The third TikTok Awards Philippines will be streamed on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube at 10:30 p.m. on September 30. It will also be shown on the YouTube page of ABS-CBN, with a live broadcast on A2Z channel.

The awards night will be hosted by Jaz Reyes and Mikee Reyes, with performances from BINI, Lola Mour, KAIA, Dilaw, Paul Pablo, and Playertwo, among others.

Here are this year's nominees under the People's Choice Category:

RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

christy_tabanyag

laaainebernardo

kirbyquimado

tereedaisuke

kabradervlogs

_mikeereyes

justine.dale

POPULAR CREATOR OF THE YEAR

erickapineda09

nianaguerrero

incorrectlyroce

itsevantan

spencer_serafica

andweaso

itssassagurl

danlaudit

carlyncabel

CELEBRITY CREATOR OF THE YEAR

pressmanyassi

francinesaenz_

yengconstantinoofficial

dennistrilloph

jillianwxrd

davidlicauco

andreebonifacioo

barbieforteza8doneyet

rayvercruz

missmariestella

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Ikaw Lang" by Nobita

"LDR" by Shoti

"Paligoy-ligoy" by Nadine Lustre

"Uhaw" by Dilaw

"Gento" by SB19

"Muli" by Ace Banzuelo

"Na Na NA" by BINI

"Jopay" by Mayonnaise

LIVESTREAMER OF THE YEAR

queenisabela01

jinjinpau

marryanne208

richardnua

thequeen.01_

mariaflordelinema

pajoy16

tinapaner71

jerricnavarro2

wanachuchuu

TIKTOK SHOP CREATOR OF THE YEAR

ivanaalawi

mybestmommylife

queeneemercado

kiraycelisofficial

sherilynrtan

momshieodille

nicole.caluag

iam_iwa

jojagpangan

akosidogie37

TIKTOK SHOP BRAND OWNER OF THE YEAR

sammyj_bamf

reesetayagregua

iammissglenda

louiejaybaloc

markonacse

annamagkawas

viy.cortez

rosendacasaje

anjanettepepito

kristinetenido

Meanwhile, awards will also be given by a panel under the Judges' Pick category.

These are divided into Entertainment and Media (Entertainment Creator of the Year, Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year, and News Publisher of the Year); Lifestyle and Education (Beauty Creator of the Year, Fashion Creator of the Year, Foodie of the Year, and Educator of the Year); Sports and Gaming (Gaming Creator of the Year and Sports Creator of the Year); Community (Dance Creator of the Year, Comedy Creator of the Year, and Effects House Creator of the Year); and Special Awards (TikTok Creator of the Year).