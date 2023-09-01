IG: catriona_gray

MANILA – It’s been almost five years since Catriona Gray clinched the Philippines’ fourth Miss Universe title but Thailand – which hosted the 2018 pageant – still holds a special place in her heart.

Gray could not help but reminisce about her time in Thailand in 2018 as she went to the Grand Royal Palace where she and her fellow Miss Universe candidates visited during the competition.

“Bringing back all the feels being back in the Grand Royal Palace kasi this was one of the very few field trips we took as @missuniverse where all 95 of us were together,” she said on Instagram.

According to the Miss Universe 2018, she remains grateful for her incredible journey in Thailand, as she posted some throwback photos as a Miss Philippines candidate.

T"his year marks 5 years since I was here. Wala lang, I’m just filled with so much gratitude. This journey changed my life and Thailand will always have a place in my heart,” she said.

Her reign as Miss Universe was so iconic that she even earned a wax figure in Madame Tussauds in Singapore before it was moved to Hong Kong last month.

It follows her winning look in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, complete with the Philippine sash, accessories, shoes, and a replica of the red lava gown by local designer Mak Tumang.

Gray is the first Filipina to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Overall, she is the third personality from the Philippines to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, whose wax figures are both on display in Hong Kong.

