Catriona Gray reunited with her "twin" on Thursday as her Madame Tussauds wax figure was officially launched in the museum's branch in Hong Kong.

"Let's welcome Catriona Gray with the warmest applause. Joined by the consulate generals and fans we witnessed Catriona meeting her doppelganger again," Madame Tussauds Hong Kong said in an Instagram post.

The public can now interact with the wax figure of the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder, with Madame Tussauds offering a special bundle for those who will present their Philippine passports and Hong Kong identity cards.

During her visit to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, Gray also took the opportunity to pose with the wax figure of her fellow Filipina Miss Universe titleholder Pia Wurtzbach.

"Hi P!" she said in an Instagram Stories post.

Gray's wax figure was unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore in March 2022, after its launch was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is the third personality from the Philippines to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds after Wurtzbach and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, whose wax figures are both on display in Hong Kong.