MANILA – Sam Milby and Catriona Gray looked every inch the perfect power couple when they added the gala for the magazine Vogue Philippines on Monday night.

The two shared on Instagram a clip of them preparing for the event just right before they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

Gray captioned her post by calling Milby her “forever date,” while the actor said he “would not have it any other way.”

In the comments section, some of the two’s colleagues from the entertainment industry as well as a number of netizens gushed about how good looking they were.

Some also said Gray and Milby make the perfect couple, with others hoping they would never break up.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

In an interview for Mega Magazine in October last year, Milby said he is hoping the former Miss Universe is already the one he will marry.

“I wouldn’t be with Cat if I don’t think she’s the one. At my age also, why would I be wanting to stay and stick around if I don’t feel that we have a future? I’m really looking for my life partner obviously, and I really hope that she is,” he said.

The actor, however, stressed he is in no rush of settling down with Gray.