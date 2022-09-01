LOOK: Doug Kramer shows off new favorite spot at home

MANILA – Doug Kramer took to social media to share his family’s new favorite spot inside the compound of their huge home.

On Insatgram, Kramer said it took them four months to renovate and improve their lanai, adding a new pergola and a koi pond by their garden.

“Such a great idea by @chekakramer! Now we have another new fave spot,” he said.

“This used to be where the kids playground was, but we decided to maximize the area, add mood lights, and even change up the lanai ceiling and go for a more modern look. Love the new location of my bbq grill too,” Kramer added.

Kramer said he looks forward to create more beautiful memories with his family in that spot.

It was in July 2019 when the Kramers moved to their home in time for the 10th birthday party of their eldest daughter Kendra at that time.

Their home includes a theater room, a play room, as well as a garden with a huge swimming pool. The three Kramer children also have their own classroom inside the house.

Just recently, Kramer and his wife Chesca ventured into a property business where they would build and sell new houses.

