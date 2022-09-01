The guests of this year's Preview Ball were asked to "come as art itself," and it's safe to say that Catriona Gray took it to heart.

The former Miss Universe showed up in a modern Filipiniana inspired by Fernando Amorsolo, the Philippines' first National Artist.

Gray's outfit, which was designed by Vania Romoff, was matched with a payneta (ornamental comb) headpiece by Manny Halasan.

Completing her look is a bag she designed back in 2018, which was executed by Calli.

"Inspired by the artworks of Fernando Amorsolo, the first artist to be recognized as a National Artist of the Philippines... Definitely one of my most favorite looks to date," she said in an Instagram post.

Gray, who won the Miss Universe crown in 2018, has been known for using her wide social media reach to showcase Filipino talent and textiles.

She has also been promoting sustainable fashion, wearing outfits made of plastic bottles and old denim in previous events.

