LOOK: Beauty queens at the 2022 Preview Ball

MANILA -- Some of the country's beauty queens brought their A-game to the Preview Ball on Wednesday.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach showed up in a chic, all-black outfit by Saint Laurent, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray donned a modern Filipiniana by Vania Romoff.

Also spotted at the event was Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, who looked like a real-life Barbie in a sexy pink dress.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, on the other hand, was an ethereal beauty in a Manny Halasan creation.

Meanwhile, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves showed up in a sultry blue number.

