After Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton, another Filipina beauty queen has been invited to visit Vietnam this year.

Reigning Miss Intercontinental Cindy Obeñita was warmly welcomed at the Tan Son Nhat airport by Vietnamese fans, as seen in her latest social media post.

She is in the Southeast Asian country to "decorate the sash" to Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Vietnam's representative in this year's Miss Intercontinental pageant.

"In addition, our visit here centers on tourism promotion, boosting the image of the country and the people of Vietnam," she added.

Obeñita won the Miss Intercontinental crown in Egypt last October.

She is the country's second Miss Intercontinental titleholder, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

Related video: