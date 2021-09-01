Hannah Arnold to focus on advocacy after Miss International cancellation

Photo from Hannah Arnold's Instagram account

Reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold revealed that the cancellation of the Miss International 2021 initially upset her.

On Instagram, Arnold welcomed the first day of September with her thoughts about the postponement anew of the pageant due to the threat of COVID-19.

“I have to admit that yesterday I was upset and in shock with the news of the 2021 edition of Miss International being cancelled,” she said.

“However, waking up today and discussing it with my loved ones, BPCI and my MI sisters from all around the world, we realized it’s in the best interest of the org to keep us safe at this time,” she added.

Arnold said she would spend her reign to grow more, focus on her advocacy work, and “pursue the goal of ‘cheering all women.’”

“Let’s remind ourselves that a new month means a new beginning, a new mindset and a new result,” she quipped.

For the second year in a row, the Miss International organization has decided to cancel the scheduled pageant this year due to the pandemic.

In a statement released on the Miss International website, Akemi Shimomura, chairperson of the International Cultural Association, announced the decision not to push through with the competition which was also cancelled last year.

“Taking into consideration the health and safety issues, as well as the ongoing global impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come to a conclusion to cancel this year’s Miss International 2021 pageant, which was originally scheduled to be held this fall,” the statement said.

The organization apologized and asked for understanding in light of the “unusual circumstance which is beyond our control.”

The 60th edition of the Miss International will be moved to 2022 but no specific details have been revealed. Arnold was supposed to represent the Philippines in the pageant in Japan.

The Philippines has claimed the title six times: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).