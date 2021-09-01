MANILA – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. are postponing Cinema Under the Stars (CUTS) anew amid the current pandemic situation in the country.

The hybrid outdoor cinemas was supposedly set to run from September 2 to 4 as part of the new programming for the 17th edition of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

In a statement on Wednesday, CUTS’ organizers said they will push through with the event once the COVID-19 situation gets better.

“This is an example of the changes we foresee (and are ready for) for live events and major public gatherings in the coming months, even years. You are part of this change and we hope that you will be with us as we move forward to the better normal. We thank our audience for their understanding, appreciation and continued patronage,” said CCP artistic director and Cinemalaya festival director Chris Millado.

“Please watch out for updates and announcements on CUTS. Until then, we urge the public to follow health protocols and stay safe in the confines of your homes,” Millado added.

Nonetheless, the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is still ongoing until September 5 via KTX.ph and CCP Vimeo channel.