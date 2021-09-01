AirConsole partners with Sky to offer array of games amid quarantine

MANILA – Casual gaming platform AirConsole has partnered with Sky to make “stay at home” more fun for families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With this new partnership, Filipino families are given more opportunities for bonding and entertainment with just their smartphones as controller and the SKY Evo, TVs, tablets, and daily computers as its main screen and console in playing AirConsole’s more than 160 games.

"You really collaborate with your children and explain to them some strategies on how to get further, which is surely also a beautiful aspect of the platform — to spend quality time with your loved one, especially now in these times," said AirConsole COO Anthony Cliquot, at a recent media event.

Compared to other gaming platforms, Rafael Morgan, AirConsole’s head of publishing, said its edge over the others is accessibility and affordability.

"That is the core of the console and its functionality. We make playing games together really easy. Players can play together on AirConsole without buying any additional hardware. All you need is a SKY Evo box and the smartphones that you already have," said Morgan.

Among the offerings of AirConsole are classic minigames, such as the flinging race through wacky obstacles in "Fling to the Finish" and slingshot action in "The Neighborhood."

There is also the go-kart racing game "GoKartGo! Air!" and combat car racing title "Burnin' Rubber 5 Air."

Moreover, there are competitive sports games such as its track-and-field game "Smoots Summer Games," minigolf extravaganza in "Golfriends," and its online arcade soccer battle "Golazo!"

For mind games, there is AirConsole Hero's trivia and crafty games such as "Trivia & User Quiz," "QuizWitz," "Can't Believe It's...," "fARTwork," and "Drawing Evolution."

As a special treat to existing and new SKY Fiber subscribers, access to the premium AirConsole Hero plan comes free for six months, worth P249 a month for regular subscribers.

Sky and ABS-CBN are part of the Lopez Group of Companies.