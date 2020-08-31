What can people do under MGCQ

A policeman stands guard along the empty famous white beach of Boracay Island in central Philippines, as community quarantine against COVID-19 still continues throughout the country. Ernesto Cruz, AFP/File

MANILA - More cities and provinces in the Philippines were moved under the more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) on Monday night as the country attempts to improve its economy, which contracted due to months of strict coronavirus lockdowns.

Under MGCQ, Filipinos can go to more establishments and activities as public gatherings are allowed, provided the participants shall be limited to 50 percent of the venue or seating capacity.

These include:

Movie screenings

Concerts

Sporting events

Church/Religious Gatherings

According to Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, tourism activities are now also allowed under MGCQ.

Since the start of the coronavirus lockdowns in mid-March, the Philippines has placed different community quarantine classifications over parts of the country every 15 days.

The quarantine level dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.