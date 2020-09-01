Sunshine Garcia, Alex Castro open mini-mart in Bulacan amid pandemic

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Sunshine Garcia and Alex Castro have ventured into business amid the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, they marked the soft opening of their Korean-Japanese mini-mart, SSLEX, along McArthur Highway in Marilao, Bulacan.

In an Instagram post, Garcia said she was overwhelmed by the warm welcome they received from their customers.

"'Yung akala namin dahil soft opening wala pa masyadong pupunta. Ngayon lang ako nakaupo nang maayos. 'Di kami nagrereklamo, kung ganoon lagi ang tao okay lang na whole day nakatayo," she said.

The actress added that they are accepting wholesale orders.

SSLEX sells Korean and Japanese items such as instant noodles, condiments, snacks, and ice cream, as seen in photos posted on its Facebook page.

Before their soft opening, Castro shared a photo of him inside the store, holding some of their products.

Cruz and Castro tied the knot last year in a ceremony at the Manila Cathedral.

They have a one-year-old son named Axel.