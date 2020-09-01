Kim Chiu's flight attendant sister starts sushi bake business amid quarantine

MANILA -- One of the older sisters of actress Kim Chiu has ventured into the food business as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect her work as a flight attendant.

Twinkle Chiu is now selling the trendy sushi bake -- a deconstructed version of the Japanese dish -- on Instagram.

Under the account Twinkle's Kitchen, she offers sushi bake in several variants such as Kani Mango, Kani Mango Sriracha, Kani Mango Aburi with Wasabi, Spam Musubi with Japanese Mayo, and even cupcake-sized Sushi Bites.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Twinkle said her new business is her way of being productive during the quarantine.

"Kung ano lang merong flight, rotation kami na tinatawag... Minsan, nabibigyan kami ng flight, minsan once a month, twice a month," said Twinkle, who has been a flight attendant for seven years. "Hindi gaya ng dati na halos every week, we travel. Every week, wala kami dito sa Pilipinas."

"So kami rin, as mga empleyado, nahihirapan din kami ngayon kasi no work, no pay kami," she went on. "Struggling din iyong company, which is naiintindihan namin. Kaya ngayon, kanya-kanyang diskarte na lang din sa buhay."

Since opening last May, Twinkle's Kitchen has been getting more than 20 orders of sushi bake each week.

Aside from sushi bake, the online store also offers other items like Cheesy Baked Salmon.

"Mag-isa lang ako, medyo mahirap mag-multitask pero nakakaya naman," said Twinkle, who added that she often gets repeat customers.