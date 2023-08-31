Watch more News on iWantTFC

After two months of brainstorming, the Malabon Zoo on Thursday named its rare pure white lion cub after one of its earliest patrons.

Malabon Zoo, Aquarium and Botanical Garden founder Manny Tangco said the public sent various suggestions for the name of the the cub, "from Whitey to Cutie to Simba."

"After two months of search po, nakahanap na kami ng pangalan para kay ating white miracle lion cub po... Ang pangalan po ng ating white lion cub after two months' search po is 'Sir George'," Tangco told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(We have found a name for our white miracle lion cub. The name of our white lion cub is Sir George.)

"Thirty-one years ago po, when the Malabon Zoo was three years old po, mayroon pong isang young man, nagpunta po dito. Ang pangalan niya po ay Sir George. Siya po ay isang philanthropist, isa rin po siyang singer, isa po siyang nature lover... He's very kind po. Siya po ang nag-jumpstart ng Malabon Zoo. Tinulungan nya po ang Malabon Zoo," he added.

(Thirty-one years ago, when the Malabon Zoo was three years old po, a young man named Sir George went here. He is a philanthropist, singer, and nature lover. He helped jumpstart the Malabon Zoo.)

According to the Global White Lion Protection Trust, there are less than 13 white lions worldwide.

"Dito po sa Malabon Zoo, 'pag pumunta po kayo dito, pwede kayong mag-libreng picture-taking kasama si Sir George, kasama ang ating orangutan na si Maranar, kasama ang ating mga ahas na kulay puti, albino Burmese python," Tangco said.

"Naglalabas po kami dito ng mga animals, basta po okay ang mood nila."

(You can have your photos taken for free with Sir George, our orangutan Marimar, and our albino Burmese pythons. We bring out the animals, as long as they are in a good mood.)

Malabon Zoo will offer teachers and their immediate family free entrance from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5 in time for the National Teachers' Month, Tangco said.