QC mall honors Virgin Mary with Marian exhibit

MANILA — Araneta City has opened a Marian exhibit in Ali Mall to honor the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated by the Catholic Church annually on September 8.

Titled “Salamat Maria”, the exhibit displays around 70 images of Mary from different parishes in Metro Manila and nearby provinces and will be open from August 26 to September 7.

The replicas of canonically crowned images from the diocese of Antipolo highlight this year’s exhibit -- Nuestra Senora Dela Paz y Buen Viaje; Nuestra Senora de Aranzazu; Nuestra Senora del Santisimo Rosario de Cardona; and Nuestra Senora Desamparados – Marikina. Also on display is the La Immaculada Conception de La Santisima Virgen Maria, the celebrated beautiful Marian image from Taytay, Rizal.

Other notable images at the exhibit include Marian images from Malabon City, Mandaluyong City, Paranaque City, City of Manila, and the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga, Quezon, and Laguna.

“Together with our partner Marian devotees, we open this exhibit to show the love of our community to Mama Mary in time for the celebration of her birthday. It is our aim to strengthen the faith of mallgoers and ignite devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Aileen Ibay, property manager of Ali Mall, said.

The exhibit is available for public viewing at the Lower Ground Floor, Activity Area of Ali Mall during mall hours.

