Charity fundraising ng pioneering Filipino women’s group sa UK, tagumpay

LONDON - Siksik sa kasiyahan tampok ang Pinoy culture at fashion show sa fundraising event para sa ika-35 anibersaryo ng Filipino Women’s Association (FWA) sa United Kingdom nitong Hunyo.

Nagpabilib ang Lahing Kayumanggi Dance Group sa mga katutubong sayaw at patok din sa manonood ang special performances ni Annan Murrai, Annie Leyva and band.

“On behalf of Ambassador Teodoro Locsin, Jr., we congratulate the FWA UK in reaching this remarkable milestone of 35 years of existence of serving the community and empowering women,” Consul General Rhenita Rodriguez, PH Embassy-UK.

Inabangan din ang fashion show ng social enterprise brand Pampinay, kung saan ibinida ang fashion collection na “Dilag” ng designers na sina Pamela Gutangco at Christian Belaro.

Rumampa rito ang ilang negosyanteng Pinoy sa London tulad ni Rowena Romulo, Omar Shah, ilang FilCom leaders tulad ni Raquel Scrivens,Luigi Crespo at marami pang iba.

“We are delighted and honoured to be invited. It is priceless to show our collection and also be able to help in whatever projects they have in the UK, and also for small communities in the Philippines,” Pamela Gotangco, Pampinay Designer.

“Sa mga Filipino worldwide, support the "Dilag'" collection, it will be fun if you wear it and flaunt it” sabi ni Christian Belaro, Pampinay Graphic Designer.

Ang pondong nalikom sa fundraising at auction ay para sa suportahan ang 15 iskolar ng FWA sa Pilipinas. Nagbahagi rin ng donasyon ang PamPinay mula sa mga damit na nabili sa fashion show para suportahan ang proyekto ng FWA UK.

Ayon sa FWA chairman na si Dulia Prado, kaabilang sa kanilang natulungan ay aabot sa higit 180 scholars sa Pilipinas, bukod pa sa charitable work sa UK para sa mga matatanda. Layon nilang magsilbi sa komunidad sa mas mahaba pang panahon sa tulong at suporta ng mga kababayan sa UK.

“Our money goes to the underprivileged in the Philippines for their education. For over 35 years we already have 180 scholars. We also support the elderly in the UK, make them a little bit happy. In the Philippines, we give every year when we have a disaster like a typhoon and volcanic eruption,” sabi ni Dulia Prado, FWA chairperson.

Ang FWA ay pioneering women’s group sa UK na kilala sa kawanggawa at tumutulong sa mga nangangailangan sa UK at maging sa Pilipinas.

Naging host ng matagumpay na event si ABS-CBN Europe and Middle East Bureau Chief Rose Eclarinal.

(Kasama ang ulat at mga larawan ni Portia Delgado)

