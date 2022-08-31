Nigel Ng (left) reacts to Geoffrey Zakarian's (right) take on adobo. Screengrab from Ng's Facebook page



Nigel Ng, better known by his online persona Uncle Roger, has a lot of things to say about an American chef's version of adobo.

In his latest video, the Malaysian comedian shared his reaction to the way Geoffrey Zakarian prepared the Filipino dish in one of Food Network's shows back in 2019.

Ng pointed out that Zakarian got a lot of things wrong, from using low-sodium soy sauce and putting too much water, to not adding enough garlic and bay leaves.

He also roasted the Food Network show for adding unnecessary ingredients to adobo -- such as habanero, onions, parsley, and lemon -- despite Zakarian saying he is making the dish the "traditional" way.

"Did he say parsley into Filipino adobo? Uncle Roger so upset, I put my leg down from chair. Parsley don't belong in Asian food, you're not making pasta," stressed Ng, who rose to fame for mocking BBC's approach to fried rice.

"Nephew suit guy, what type of Asian food got parsley in it?" he added, referring to Zakarian. "I think this nephew suit guy wants to put cilantro or spring onion but he cannot find [some] so he go, 'Oh this parsley also small green leaf type of thing.'"

In the comments section of Ng's video on Facebook, many Filipinos agreed with the Malaysian comedian's remarks.

"I could hear the tears of my Filipino ancestors crying at the very moment when the parsley was dropped on the plate. Haiya," one of them said.

"Bro, my drunk uncle can cook adobo way better than this man wearing a suit," added another.

"I am a Filipino, and I agree with Nigel. They're doing it wrong. The sauce should be thicker. We can also cook it by drying out the sauce so the oil from the meat would mix with vinegar and soy sauce," a netizen noted.

