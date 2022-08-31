Pinay beauty queen graces cover of Glamour Bulgaria

Miss Global 2022 Shane Tormes has "another goal unlocked" as she appears on the cover of a magazine in Bulgaria.

The Filipina beauty queen stars in the latest issue of Glamour Bulgaria, a women's magazine.

"Never thought that I would have this opportunity to grace a magazine cover. So thrilled to be sharing this experience with Glamour Bulgaria and Miss Global. Just wow. This is surreal!" she said in an Instagram post.

"Another goal unlocked! To many more blessings," she added.

Tormes was crowned Miss Global 2022 in Indonesia last June.

She previously competed in Miss Philippines Earth 2020, finishing as a runner-up to Roxanne Baeyens; and Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she was named Binibining Friendship and Talent.

