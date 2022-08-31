(Left to right) Carlos Dala, Gillian Vicencio, and Luis Ruiz star in Smashed Philippines' online interactive film. Handout

MANILA -- A theater-based program has been teaching the youth to make informed decisions about underage drinking.

Developed by Collingwood Learning in the United Kingdom, Smashed combines drama with interactive workshops to help students get a better understanding of underage drinking and its consequences.

It is made available in the Philippines through PETA Plus, a unit of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA).

The Philippine program has engaged over 18,000 students since September 2021, and aims to empower 40,000 young Filipinos on its second year.

"We're excited to relaunch Smashed this year to deliver a country-wide program that would educate students about the risks associated with underage drinking. Our educators and previous learners have had great feedback on the program so far," said Gold Villar-Lim, Smashed Philippines project head for PETA Plus.

"​​As someone in the arts and creative industry, I believe that this project is not only a big step in advocating for alcohol education and youth empowerment but also in promoting applied theater and drama-in-education as effective teaching tools in the Philippines. It is great to be part of this global initiative," she added.

Smashed Philippines has been working with the Department of Education in integrating the program in the existing alcohol education curriculum for Grades 5 to 12.

Some of the features of the project include an online interactive film, sessions led by teachers and student government officers, and songwriting workshops, among others.

This year, Smashed Philippines will be hopping from school to school to conduct workshops, followed by an alcohol education program for teachers and young people in September, December, and February 2023.

Four partner schools will also participate in a live theater-in-education performance. Other activities lined up include social media promos and games, and an online essay writing and video-making competition next year.

"This is a real change from the usual approach to alcohol education in schools and one that makes the risks of underage drinking impossible to forget," said Chris Simes, managing director of Collingwood Learning.

"We understand that because of the pandemic, both teachers and students are still adjusting to the current normal. But we want to help carry the learning forward by providing high-quality teaching resources for use," he added.

