Shopping shorts: Inspirational shirts, fuel promos, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

CALTEX TEAMS UP WITH GO REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM

Go Rewards, formerly Robinsons Rewards, offers its members more ways to enjoy rewards and benefits through its partners like Caltex.

By fueling up in participating Caltex stations, Go Rewards members can earn one point for every five liters of fuel purchase.

Go Rewards points can be availed in conjunction with the National Promo happening until October 8, where every P300 worth of fuel purchase gives motorists a chance to win cash prizes and fuel vouchers.

COS RELEASES COCO CAPITAN COLLECTION

Handout

COS is celebrating the spirit of living and loving authentically through a capsule collection by artist Coco Capitán.

The t-shirt line features unique designs in her signature handwriting style to share messages of love, freedom, and inclusivity.

It is available at COS Manila's branch at SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

A special edition of the COS repurposed cotton tote will also be available, featuring the colors of the Progress flag.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sales of the featured products will be donated to local organizations, including the female-led Galang and the LGBT group Love Yourself.

RIMOWA EXPANDS TO MOBILITY ESSENTIALS

Handout

Rimowa is expanding to mobility essentials to meet its customers' needs amid the pandemic.

The brand has started working to accommodate all types of travel and movement with its Never Still collection, which includes bags, briefcases, flat pouches, and backpacks.

Rimowa has also revolutionized its signature polycarbonate suitcase into the Personal Poly collection that includes ultra-lightweight and dent-resistant portable cases and bags for daily home essentials.

Soon, the brand will launch its Essential Mango and Bamboo collection, a suitcase line inspired by far-flung locales and features two unique seasonal shades: a soft Bamboo green and a vibrant Mango orange.

Rimowa is set to open its flagship store in the Philippines in October and will be the first to feature the brand's new global concept design, including a client care counter that offers a quick repair service for suitcases.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD3 PRE-ORDER PLANS

Customers in the Philippines can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G series with Globe's GPlan at an introductory price of less P9,600 until September 12.

During this period, they can enjoy P14,447 worth of freebies consisting of a complimentary subscription to Samsung Care for one year, a phone case with S-Pen, and 25W Adapter by adding P1,850 per month on GPlan 1999.

Meanwhile, Globe Platinum customers are also in for a treat as they can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for free along with the pre-order freebies when subscribed to the Platinum GPlan 3799.

Existing Globe Platinum customers on Plan 4999 can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 by adding P1,000 to their monthly service fee for 24 months, along with their pre-order freebies. All Globe Platinum customers enjoy priority stocks and delivery.

Those who trade-in any old device with Globe's official partner, CompAsia, are eligible for an additional P9,600 discount off their pre-order cashout on Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

Pre-order deals are also available for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, with more details on Globe's website.

SHELL, LINYA-LINYA CELEBRATE NATIONAL HEROES' DAY

Handout

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. has collaborated with the statement shirt brand Linya-Linya to release new shirt designs in celebration of National Heroes' Day.

"Harapin ang Hinaharap" and "Looking Forward, Forward-Looking" were inspired by Shell's call to action to keep moving the Philippines forward.

These can be redeemed exclusively through the Shell Go+ app for 600 points until September 12.

Other special offers can be claimed by presenting COVID vaccination cards at participating Shell stations during the promo period. These include discounts on Shell fuels and Shell Select, as well as free 1-liter fuel with select Shell Lubricants purchase.

More details are available on Shell's website.

LG OLED RECOGNIZED AT EISA AWARDS

LG Electronics recently won at the EISA Awards, with five of its home entertainment innovations earning accolades for the 2021-2022 award season.

Held annually by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association, the EISA Awards honored the following LG products: LG OLED TVs (models OLED65G1, OLED48C1), LG QNED Mini LED TV (model 75QNED99), LG Eclair Soundbar (model QP5) and LG TONE Free True Wireless Stereo (model FP8) earbuds.