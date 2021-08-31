For the second year in a row, the Miss International organization has decided to cancel the scheduled pageant this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on the Miss International website, Akemi Shimomura, chairperson of the International Cultural Association, announced the decision not push through with the competition which was also cancelled last year.

“Taking into consideration the health and safety issues, as well as the ongoing global impact caused by the Covid-19 Pandemic, we have come to a conclusion to cancel this year’s Miss International 2021 pageant, which was originally scheduled to be held this fall,” the statement said.

The organization apologized and asked for understanding in light of the “unusual circumstance which is beyond our control.”

The 60th edition of the Miss International will be moved to 2022 but no specific details have been revealed.

“Rest assured that through our slogan ‘Cheer All Women’ we are still committed on pursuing our goal of supporting all women, and continuing with the legacy of this beauty pageant, which is to promote ‘friendship and goodwill with other countries in the world’ and the ‘realization of world peace through international exchange,’” the statement said.

The pageant was last held in 2019 and was won by Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand.

Newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold was set to represent the Philippines in the pageant in Japan.

The Philippines has claimed the title six times: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

