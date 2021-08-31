LOOK: Sunshine Cruz and her crochet creations

MANILA -- Sunshine Cruz has taken up a new hobby as she, like most people, continue to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress has been into crocheting, and has made outfits not just for herself but also her daughters.

"My new hobby and stress-reliever. I've made tops for my princesses. Trying to be productive even at home," she said.

For her crochet tops, Cruz said she uses milk cotton yarn and hooks from 3.5 mm to 5 mm.

The actress has been sharing photos of her creations as worn by her daughters, from a cute sleeveless top with a small heart to shorter and sexier halter top versions.

Early this year, Cruz opened up about her COVID-19 ordeal, admitting that "it took a while for reality to sink in."

She went on to remind her social media followers that the coronavirus is real as she expressed gratitude that "the worst is over."

