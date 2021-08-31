LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey sizzle in Turkey

Even local celebrities could not get over the latest photo of Pia Wurtzbach and her boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey.

On Monday, the former Miss Universe shared photos of her and the entrepreneur posing by the beach at Amanruya, a luxury resort in Turkey, with the snaps highlighting the couple's toned bodies and tanned skin.

"Somewhere only we know," she said in the caption.

Wurtzbach's post was filled with comments both from her fans and celebrity friends, with many of them saying they are a match made in heaven.

Nicknames given to them ranged from "Malakas and Maganda" (Philippine version of Adam and Eve) and "Barbie and Ken" to a "Jonaxx couple" on Wattpad.

"Grabe kilig ko palagi I can't," said singer-songwriter Gabs Gibbs.

"St. Pia, pray for us," added host IC Mendoza.

Actress Anne Curtis and entrepreneur Martine Cajucom commented by leaving fire emojis, while beauty queen Sandra Lemonon referred to the post as "amazing."

Since going public with their relationship last year, Wurtzbach and Jauncey have been dubbed by their fans as "couple goals" not only for their looks, but also for being successful in their respective endeavors.

Early this month, the two starred in a photo shoot with Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

