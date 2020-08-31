Shopping shorts: National Book Store sale, easy-to-assemble plant kits

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AVON TO HOLD 'FEMME-POWERMENT' FASHION SHOW

Handout

Avon is opening a casting call for "Femme-Powerment," a fashion show that aims to celebrate "real women with real bodies."

Women are encouraged to send their entries to be part of the event and receive a package from the brand.

Entries may be sent until 11:59 p.m. on September 2 via e-mail at [email protected]

Selected cast will be announced on September 4, also via e-mail.

CRISAN OFFERS PLASTIC TOTE FOR 'NEW NORMAL'

Handout

Fashion brand Crisan is offering a plastic tote that can be easily cleaned and disinfected, making it ideal for the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The tote can protect one's everyday bag, or hold other valuables whenever it rains.

For more details, visit Crisan's website and social media pages.

NATIONAL BOOK STORE HOLDS '3X SULIT SALE'

Handout

Customers can get any three books for P1,500 from August 31 to September 2 as National Book Store holds its "3x Sulit Sale."

All local and imported books are included, except for academic titles and boxed sets.

The sale runs in 17 branches: Abreeza Mall Davao, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Gaisano Mall Davao, Glorietta 1, Greenbelt, Mango Plaza Cebu, Quezon Avenue, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Bacoor, SM Cebu, SM Mall of Asia, SM Manila, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, Superbranch Cubao, and Trinoma.

'NEW STYLE FOR NEW NORMAL' AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Handout

Shangri-La Plaza is bringing "New Style for New Normal," a selection of fashion items that are comfortable and convenient to wear.

The items can be quickly identified with eye-catching dot stickers, so trips to the mall can be completed immediately and with minimal exposure to others.

Each participating store ensures the clothes are sanitized before they are brought out in the racks. Fitted clothes are then steamed after use, and some brands even keep them in storage for 48 hours before they are let out again.

Makeup stores have suspended all contact-heavy facial services. Disposable foot covers are also available when trying on shoes, preventing infection.

For inquiries, visit Shangri-La Plaza's website and social media pages.

PLANT KITS FROM SEEDIBLES

Local enterprise Seedibles is offering easy-to-assemble plant kits that are ideal for first-time gardeners.

Customers can choose from seven seed varieties. Each kit comes with a basic seed-soil-pot combo, signature plant food, and a step-by-step guide with visuals.

Seedibles delivers nationwide and provides a variety of shipping and payment options on its website and social media pages