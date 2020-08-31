Movenpick Cebu suspends operations amid pandemic

Facebook.com/movenpickcebu

MANILA -- Movenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu announced on Monday that it is suspending operations "until further notice" as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a Facebook post, the beach hotel said it is prioritizing "the safety and well-being of our guests and team members."

It added that it will resume operations "as the situation improves."

"Due to the global COVID-19 crisis, Movenpick Hotel Mactan Island Cebu temporarily suspends all operations effective August 31, 2020 until further notice," Movenpick said.

While the hotel is closed, Movenpick said its Ibiza Beach Club remains open for dine-in from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Read Movenpick's statement below: