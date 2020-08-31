Home  >  Life

Moira dela Torre's home is almost finished

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 31 2020 01:25 PM

MANILA -- A year after their wedding, singer Moira dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez are now building their house.

The OPM singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share the good news to her fans and followers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our tiny home is slowly coming together! Almost thereeee ✨✨✨

A post shared by Moira Dela Torre (@moirarachelle) on

In the comment section, celebrities Darren Espanto, Dimples Romana and Sharon Cuneta congratulated dela Torre for their new home.

Dela Torres is behind the hits "Malaya", "Taguan," and " Titibo-tibo."

Recently, her collaboration with Daniel Padilla "Mabagal" took home three awards at this year's Awit Awards.

