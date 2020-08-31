Moira dela Torre's home is almost finished

MANILA -- A year after their wedding, singer Moira dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez are now building their house.

The OPM singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share the good news to her fans and followers.

In the comment section, celebrities Darren Espanto, Dimples Romana and Sharon Cuneta congratulated dela Torre for their new home.

Dela Torres is behind the hits "Malaya", "Taguan," and " Titibo-tibo."

Recently, her collaboration with Daniel Padilla "Mabagal" took home three awards at this year's Awit Awards.