Let's Eat Pare gives boost to food businesses of retrenched ABS-CBN employees

MANILA -- A popular online food community in the Philippines is lending a hand to ABS-CBN employees who lost their jobs following the non-renewal of the multimedia conglomerate's broadcast franchise.

On Instagram, Let's Eat Pare encouraged retrenched ABS-CBN employees to promote their food ventures to their over 41,000 followers.

"Feel free to post your food businesses in the comments section below," it said.

"Our prayers are with you, always!" it added.

Aside from Instagram, Let's Eat Pare also has a private Facebook group page with over 213,000 subscribers.

It has become popular as a platform for people to share posts about what they are eating, supporting local food businesses in the process.

Thousands of employees spent their last day in ABS-CBN last August 28 as a result of the company's retrenchment program.

Many of them have ventured into food businesses as an alternative source of livelihood as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.