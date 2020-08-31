Laguna brand creates shoes named after Catriona Gray

MANILA -- A Laguna-based brand has designed shoes inspired by Catriona Gray.

The former Miss Universe made the announcement on Instagram over the weekend as she gave an update of her activities as an ambassador of the Department of Trade and Industry's One Town, One Product initiative.

She said she visited the shop of Aishe Fashion in Liliw, Laguna, which is dubbed the Tsinelas Capital of the Philippines.

"Kinikilig ako kasi Filipino brand Aishe Fashion created shoes in my honor!" she said. "Every material is proudly Filipino handmade, from the hand-woven abaca soles (sourced from Bicol), to the different types of materials and Philippine textiles utilized in each set of footwear."

"I was even able to experience putting my own pair of Catriona Shoes together!" she added.

The Catriona abaca mules come in red and blue colors, as seen in a post by Aishe Fashion.

Each pair features three stars and a sun as its design.

Gray is known for incorporating the same patriotic symbols in her jewelry during her Miss Universe campaign.